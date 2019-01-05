Ultimate Offense! Pope Honors 60th Anniversary of Cuban Revolution

If Pope Francis wants to push people away from the Catholic Church, then honoring the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution is one way. That is what his news service did in a post, although it was quickly deleted.

HAIL TO THE MURDEROUS COMMUNIST DICTATOR

The Vatican News website celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Communist Revolution in Cuba. That is the revolution people flee from at risk of being eaten by sharks. It is the one that impoverished the entire country except for the few elites and made Cuba a dark and dismal place. That revolution.

The post was quickly taken down, but nothing is gone forever on the Internet.

SOME EXCERPTS FROM THE POST

The Vatican post read: The historic anniversary was celebrated with an official ceremony in which the former head of state and leader of the Cuban Communist Party, Raúl Castro, and the current president of the nation, Miguel Díaz-Canel, participated.

Another excerpt: The Cuban Revolution celebrated its 60th anniversary this January 1, 2019. On the island, the historic anniversary was celebrated with a ceremony in Santiago de Cuba, in the cemetery of Santa Ifigenia, where Fidel Castro is buried, who died on November 25, 2016. To the main national forces on January 10, 1959, the dictator Fulgencio Batista fled 26 months of guerrilla war led by brothers Fidel and Raul Castro. From Santiago, Fidel Castro proclaimed the beginning of the revolution the victory of the counterculture.

Fulgencio Batista was President of Cuba from 1952 to 1959 and was violently overthrown by the Castros who turned it into the bleak, isolated nation it is now. Religion was demonized, Catholics were called ‘social scum,’ and their property seized. Christmas was banned, and churches were shut down.

Cuba eventually dropped its ban on religion when the Vatican began to come to their aid after money dried up.

THE POPE CELEBRATES CUBA WITH THE CIRCUS

As the anniversary was ongoing, the Pope invited the Cuba circus to entertain him in the first Papal audience of the year.

“I want to say hello and thank the circus artists from the circus of Cuba,” Red Francis said in Italian, according to APTN. “With this show, they bring beauty. A beauty that requires so much effort to do it. We have seen it. So much training, so much going on. But beauty always raises the heart, beauty makes us all better.”

omg soy influencer pic.twitter.com/gwhN8RvFN5 — Trava y liberula 🦔💋 (@anarcomenemismo) January 4, 2019

PRAISE FROM THE NARCO DICTATORS

The socialist despot president of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro tweeted: “We commemorate the anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution led by Commander Fidel Castro. 60 years of sacrifices, struggles, and blockade; There is the heroic Cuban people, an example of resistance and dignity to the world. Long Live Cuba!”

Narco dictator of Bolivia Evo Morales also celebrated. He wrote: As today, 1959, with the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, was born the light of hope and Invincible will for the liberation of the peoples. We salute the victory of Bro. Commandant. Fidel Castro and the valiant Cuban people on the pro-imperialist dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista

Como hoy, 1959, con el triunfo de la Revolución Cubana, nació la luz de esperanza y voluntad invencible por la liberación de los pueblos. Saludamos victoria del Hno. Cmdte. Fidel Castro y el valeroso pueblo cubano sobre la dictadura proimperialista de Fulgencio Batista pic.twitter.com/Jfb3PlBeU2 — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) January 1, 2019

