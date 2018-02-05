Uma Thurman Posts Video of Her Car Accident in “Death Car”

In a New York Times interview with Maureen Dowd, Kill Bill actress Uma Thurman said that she was molested by Quentin Tarantino’s friend Harvey Weinstein. The three worked together on a number of films. She shared that information with Tarantino which she says hurt their relationship.
He went from calling her his muse to trying to kill her, she said, although he denied it. He pushed her to drive a car on set she called the “death car”. She crashed and ended up with lifelong injuries.
In the article, she revealed that the crash, which can be seen below, was the result of utter negligence on the set and a disregard for her safety. She even detailed how Tarantino convinced her to do the stunt despite her misgivings.
Since then Tarantino and Thurman have made up and she no longer thinks he had malicious intent.
The video of the accident in the “death car” can be seen below. She released it in the interest of full disclosure. Her comments with the clip appear to backpedal a bit from her accusations earlier this week.
i post this clip to memorialize it’s full exposure in the nyt by Maureen Dowd. the circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality. i do not believe though with malicious intent. Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible. he also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and i am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage. THE COVER UP after the fact is UNFORGIVABLE. for this i hold Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and the notorious Harvey Weinstein solely responsible. they lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress. the cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity. CAA never sent anyone to Mexico. i hope they look after other clients more respectfully if they in fact want to do the job for which they take money with any decency.
