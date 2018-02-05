Uma Thurman Posts Video of Her Car Accident in “Death Car”

In a New York Times interview with Maureen Dowd, Kill Bill actress Uma Thurman said that she was molested by Quentin Tarantino’s friend Harvey Weinstein. The three worked together on a number of films. She shared that information with Tarantino which she says hurt their relationship.

He went from calling her his muse to trying to kill her, she said, although he denied it. He pushed her to drive a car on set she called the “death car”. She crashed and ended up with lifelong injuries.

In the article, she revealed that the crash, which can be seen below, was the result of utter negligence on the set and a disregard for her safety. She even detailed how Tarantino convinced her to do the stunt despite her misgivings.

Since then Tarantino and Thurman have made up and she no longer thinks he had malicious intent.

The video of the accident in the “death car” can be seen below. She released it in the interest of full disclosure. Her comments with the clip appear to backpedal a bit from her accusations earlier this week.