UN Climate Summit Begins with Hysteria About “Collapse” & “Extinction”

The dictator’s club opened its climate summit with even more hysteria than usual. Sir David Attenborough said we are facing “extinction”. Extinction would be preferable to listening to the cultural Marxists and their dupes.

EXTINCTION, COMING SOON

“We’re facing a man-made disaster of global scale… time is running out” – Sir David Attenborough issues warning at UN Climate Conference.

British broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough portrayed himself as speaking on behalf of global peoples. He warned “the collapse of our civilizations and the extinction of much of the natural world is on the horizon” if nothing is done. He is convinced man-made global warming is about to destroy us all.

Nearly 30,000 United Nations officials, diplomats, environmental activists, journalists, and academics traveled to the heart of Poland’s coal country in Silesia. Their goal is to negotiate the next steps of the Paris climate accord.

We all know how well that fossil fuel austerity has worked out for France. They already had roughly 70 percent nuclear energy and decided to raise their high fuel prices anyway. Now they have riots.

At this year’s Conference of the Parties (COP) in October, the U.N. released a dire warning.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it’s hard to “overstate the urgency of our situation”.

BRAZIL IS CLOSER TO TRUMP

The U.S. cut carbon emissions more than any nation in the Paris Accord. The U.S. did it without the Accord.

The new President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, chose Ernesto Araujo as foreign minister. Araujo sees climate change as a plot by cultural Marxists.

That isn’t completely crazy. The U.N. admitted the climate change extremism is meant to destroy capitalism.

U.N. official Christine Figueres admitted it at a news conference in Brussels.

“This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution,” she said.

“This is probably the most difficult task we have ever given ourselves, which is to intentionally transform the economic development model for the first time in human history.”

Radical communist Naomi Klein, who has admitted the goal of climate change is to get rid of Capitalism, is an advisor to the Pope.

Back to Brazil

Araujo argued that, unlike European leaders, Trump is saving western Christian civilization from radical Islam and “globalist cultural Marxism” by standing up for national identity, family values and the Christian faith.

At the G20, Trump stood strong against the wasteful climate pact. The foreigners are trying to portray the U.S. as alone in the world. Given that the Western World is gleefully abandoning their culture, it sounds good to us.

The new Brazilian leaders are described as “far-right” but with the left, anyone who isn’t far-left is far-right.