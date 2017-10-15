UnAmerican NFL Won’t Stand Up for Flag and Country

The NFL commissioners office said on Friday it will not mandate players stand for our national anthem. Instead, they are looking for a trade-off to enable the players’ leftist attacks on our culture.

In New York, on October 17th and 18th, Commissioner Roger Goodell will meet with NFL owners and the head of the NFL Players Association — the union has been working on Leftist activism for years. The issue will surely dominate the meeting. One of the things players want is an equality month.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said, “(Goodell) has a plan that he is going to present to owners about how to use our platform to both raise awareness and make progress on issues of social justice and equality in this country.” The evils of America will undoubtedly be discussed so they can think of ways to tear the country apart while pretending opponents are responsible.

It’s hard to say what they want and what they think this will achieve.

Lockhart added, “What we don’t have is a proposal that changes our policy, we don’t have something that mandates anything. That’s clear. If that was the case I doubt the head of the NFLPA would have put a joint statement out with us.”

“These are issues that are important to our clubs, issues that are important to our players, issues that are important to the communities in which we play.”

We couldn’t expect them to stand up for American values, for the flag and country that our military have sacrificed and died for.

The NFL has already done a great deal of damage to their brand. They’ve taken the ‘American’ out of the ‘All American’ game. We all know funding by Soros is promoting their hard-left activism.