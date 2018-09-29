Unbelievable! ABA Does Stand Behind Kavanaugh After All, Yale Doesn’t

On Friday, it appeared that the American Bar Association abandoned Judge Brett Kavanaugh. A letter was sent by the association’s president, Mr. Carlson, urging the Senate Judiciary Committee late Thursday to delay confirmation until there is an FBI probe into Blasey Ford’s allegation against him.

A committee for the American Bar Association that evaluates the professional qualifications of judges said it still stands behind Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The president apparently sent that letter out on his own without showing it to the standing committee.

It was sent to the Senate Judiciary as their position Thursday night and that was false.

The letter was not seen by the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary before it was sent to the panel, committee chairman Paul Mosley wrote in a separate letter to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., on Friday.

The Standing Committee “acts independently” of the association’s leadership, he said.

According to the Senate Judiciary Twitter account, The ABA’s Standing Committee said, “The ABA’s rating for Judge Kavanaugh is not affected by Mr. Carlson’s letter.”

DAMAGE DONE WITH NO EVIDENCE, JUST GROUPTHINK

A lot of damage was done by the association president’s letter. Now Yale is after the embattled Brett Kavanaugh. And all of this is because of unproven allegations — with no evidence — in a case that wasn’t mentioned for 36 years.

It is an obviously well-planned effort by the Democrat/Socialist party and their minions/funders. They must all be laughing at Republicans today.

