Unbelievable! Blasey-Ford Has a GoFundMe Page to Pay for Security

Now you’ve heard everything. The woman who claims to have been molested by the squeaky clean Dr. Kavanaugh is now claiming she’s receiving death threats and needs money for her security. It’s worth noting that she lives in an area where everyone is on her side — the far-left side.

A Georgetown professor set up a GoFundMe page to help her out.

This is becoming farcical and it’s so typical of the fraud perpetrated by the hard-left. This is what they do. With the far-left, nothing is real.

So far, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the professor who set up the page has collected $125,000 of the $175,000 goal.

Death threats? Really? This is what the professor, Heidi Feldman, wrote on the page:

Due to death threats, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford (who uses “Dr. Blasey” professionally) and her family have had to leave their residence and arrange for private security. Let’s create a fund to cover her security expenses, to do just a bit to make it easier for women in her position to come forward despite great risks. If we raise more than Dr. Blasey needs, extra funds will go to women’s organizations and/or into an account to cover similar costs incurred in comparable situations.

I do not know Dr. Blasey personally but will contact her via her former high school, Holton Arms, to inform her of this fundraising appeal and to make arrangements to transfer funds to Dr. Blasey.

I am a professor of law at Georgetown University who has raised money formally and informally for other causes over the years. My reason for starting this fundraiser is to make concrete the power of collective action in providing security, and therefore support, for Dr. Blasey’s willingness to contribute to a thorough, fair vetting of a nominee for Supreme Court Justice.@MSNBC @CNN @CBSNews

HEIDI FELDMAN’S UPDATE

Heidi Feldman‘s photo is on the top of the GoFundMe page. It’s not Blasey.

She doesn’t know the professor but you can be sure they are connected through their far-left “women’s groups.” Feldman’s popular with leftist women.

One of the weird donors wrote: “I am appalled at the inadequacy and inappropriateness of Kavanaugh and also know the old white men on the judicial committee don’t give a damn about her.”

One of Feldman’s supporters tweeted:

This is why it is entirely reasonable for Dr. Ford to request time. She’s about to come up against a highly sophisticated, very effective machine designed to destroy her credibility. The faster they can make her do it, and the fewer facts available, the harder it will be for her. https://t.co/ke0MhkJpLY — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) September 19, 2018

The truth is the exact opposite. There is no highly sophisticated anything. These people are nuts. Kavanaugh is the victim here we believe.