Unbelievable! Schumer Lashes Out at Trump Over Release of NoKo Prisoners

It was only a matter of time before a Democrat or the media found fault in the North Koreans releasing three American prisoners. Morning Joe just ignored it and some reluctantly praised it. But Cryin’ Chuck Schumer decided it was best to lash out at the President for accepting “bargaining chips.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer most bizarrely attacked the Trump administration Wednesday over the release. He suggested the hostages were used as “bargaining chips.”

Cryin’ Schumer offered his harsh critique just hours after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo left the Korean peninsula with the three prisoners by his side.

“We cannot forget: No regime has the right to hold American citizens in captivity without cause, and under no circumstances should American citizens be viewed as bargaining chips.”

“If countries in the world think they can detain Americans and get something in return, we’ll see many more hostages,” he added.

He added that while he was “rooting for” talks with North Korea to succeed, “the hostages shouldn’t be part of it. We are happy they have returned but North Korea shouldn’t gain by taking Americans and then releasing them.” The President didn’t mince words over Schumer and his new-found love of the Iran nuke deal.

President Trump on Thursday blasted the Senate Minority Leader for criticizing the withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — noting that Schumer opposed the deal when then-President Barack Obama negotiated it.

“Senator Cryin’ Chuck Schumer fought hard against the Bad Iran Deal, even going at it with President Obama, & then Voted AGAINST it!” Trump tweeted Thursday. “Now he says I should not have terminated the deal – but he doesn’t really believe that!”, he tweeted.

Schumer only opposed the deal to keep his Jewish voters in New York from voting him out. After the deal was signed, he did a quick about-face.