Under-Age Voters Appear to Have Been Counted in Florida Races

By
S.Noble
-
0

The Senate and Gubernatorial races are going to recount. Maybe they should look at all the illegal votes first.

Big League Politics has obtained public information showing that some people who are officially listed as being under the age of 18 voted in the state of Florida in the early or absentee voting process.

People must be 18 years old to vote in the state of Florida. Although 17-year olds can vote in a primary if they turn 18 before the general election, no one is allowed to vote in a general election without being 18.

A whistleblower who saw official voter information from the 2018 election confirms to Big League Politics that multiple people listed as under the age of 18 actually voted in this midterm election in the round of early or absentee voting, while dozens more are registered to do so.

This needs to be checked out.

If true, these under-age voters need to be brought in, along with the non-citizens who voted, at least for questioning and possible prosecution.

For illegal voting, thank Brenda Snipes, thank a Democrat.

MARCO RUBIO IS STILL ON TOP OF THIS CORRUPTION

