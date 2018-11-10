Under-Age Voters Appear to Have Been Counted in Florida Races

The Senate and Gubernatorial races are going to recount. Maybe they should look at all the illegal votes first.

Big League Politics has obtained public information showing that some people who are officially listed as being under the age of 18 voted in the state of Florida in the early or absentee voting process.

People must be 18 years old to vote in the state of Florida. Although 17-year olds can vote in a primary if they turn 18 before the general election, no one is allowed to vote in a general election without being 18.

A whistleblower who saw official voter information from the 2018 election confirms to Big League Politics that multiple people listed as under the age of 18 actually voted in this midterm election in the round of early or absentee voting, while dozens more are registered to do so.

This needs to be checked out.

If true, these under-age voters need to be brought in, along with the non-citizens who voted, at least for questioning and possible prosecution.

For illegal voting, thank Brenda Snipes, thank a Democrat.

MARCO RUBIO IS STILL ON TOP OF THIS CORRUPTION

Why all the lies from left about GOP trying to stop votes from being counted? To distract from lawlessness. #BrowardElections mixed 20 illegal provisional ballots with 185 legal ones. Now illegal ones can’t be identified. https://t.co/3HNBqIfrtG https://t.co/MJmzNo7zzU — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 10, 2018

They make straw man argument that we must “Count Every Vote” They say we are misrepresenting #Florida law,even though 2 separate judges today found violations They say claim of past misconduct by #BrowardCounty is unfounded even though ignoring years of local media coverage 2/3 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 10, 2018

Frederica we have worked together for over a decade. Which is why this statement is so disappointing. Respectfully,can you show me where I have asked them to stop counting votes? All I asked is that Broward comply with the law. Laws a judge today found they were violating https://t.co/BhxXgmHwGo — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 10, 2018

