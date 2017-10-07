Unemployment Levels of Foreigners in Germany Reach Record High Numbers

Angela Merkel has placed her faith in migrants to fill the gaps in job openings and innovation left by Germans because of the low birth rates. Germany needs more youthful workers to support their generous welfare system.

“What the refugees bring us is more valuable than gold,” Germany Social Democratic leader politician Martin Schulz assured his countrymen during the invasion of mostly Middle Eastern and African men.

Unfortunately, the migrants coming in are living off their welfare system in record high numbers.

“More and more foreigners are dependent on the state. In past year, the number of foreigners seeking benefits has gone up by 25 percent,” reported the leading German newspaper Bild Zeitung.

If the latest statistics released by the Germany’s Federal Labor Office are to be trusted, immigrants receiving unemployment benefits have hit record levels. For the first time this number reached almost the 2-million-mark. The figure turns even more staggering if one considers the fact that the total unemployment figure in Germany is currently below 2.5 million, according to the popular German statistical website Statistik-Portal.

German daily Bild Zeitung reported the statistics release by the German Labor Office on Friday:

The number of foreigners receiving unemployment benefits (Hartz-IV) touches the 2-million-mark for the first time in Germany.

According to the Federal Office for Employment, there were 1,997,519 foreigners on the dole by the end of June, making it 406,570 or 25.6 percent more than in mid-2016.

Out of this number 1,49 million are [classified as] employable – that number has gone up by 20.2 percent, and 507,292 were not employable, a rise of 44.7 percent in that category.

The case for mass migration is being made by the media and the elite political and business classes in the EU and the US but the statistics on employability do not support their promises.