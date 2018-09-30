Unfunny Skit by Matt Damon Mocks the Victim, Brett Kavanaugh

“Saturday Night Live‘s” season opening began with the customary political routines. Matt Damon appeared as Brett Kavanaugh and Rachel Dratch returned as Senator Amy Klobuchar for a cold open bit about his hearing.

The fake Chuck Grassley was missing because he was “shadowboxing in the bathroom,” a narrator explained.

Damon’s Kavanaugh sat down in irate fashion and said, “Oh hell yeah” when asked if he was ready to begin.

“Let me tell you this,” he said. “I’m going to start at an 11. I’m going to take it to about a 15 real quick. First of all I showed this speech to almost no one — not my family, not my friends. … This is my speech. There are others like it, but this is mine. I wrote it myself last night while screaming into an empty bag of Doritos.”

It was unfunny throughout and Matt Damon did a terrible job. As a comic, he stinks. These buffoons want to brainwash people no matter what the truth. How about mocking Ms. Blasey Ford who lied throughout her testimony in her best little girl voice?

We are getting non-stop political indoctrination in every aspect of our lives. It will make us far worse people. Much of what they are putting forward are lies.