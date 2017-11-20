Ungrateful Father of UCLA Thief Gets Response He Deserves from President Trump

Three UCLA basketball players were caught shoplifting in China while on tour. They were detained after 20 Chinese police officers converged on their hotel. They were facing years in jail because most countries aren’t going to tolerate our spoiled misbehaving citizens. President Trump used some of his political capital with the Chinese President and asked for their release. They were allowed to go home.

When his son was arrested, LiAngelo Ball’s father told an ESPN reporter the whole affair “ain’t that big of a deal.”

It was actually a very big deal.

It was not enough that the three players humiliated the U.S. and themselves, LaVar Ball, the outspoken and ungrateful father of UCLA player LiAngelo Ball, downplayed Trump’s effort.

“Who?” LaVar Ball later told ESPN. “What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”

Ball’s mouthy father, LaVar, whose eldest son, Lonzo, plays on the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers team, was in China at the time of the incident, promoting his brand.

Trump tweeted Sunday: “Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!”

Trump tweeted again later Sunday, saying, “Shoplifting is a very big deal in China, as it should be (5-10 years in jail), but not to father LaVar. Should have gotten his son out during my next trip to China instead. China told them why they were released. Very ungrateful!”

LiAngelo himself had thanked the President.

If President Obama were in charge, they would have been left in prison. That’s how he handled the cases of: Sgt.Tahmooressi; Dr. Alfridi who helped Americans catch bin Laden; Americans imprisoned in Iran, including Pastor Abedini, soldier Amir Hekmati, Jason Rezaian, Robert Levinson. We can’t forget how he abandoned the now deceased Otto Warmbier in North Korea. To be fair, Obama did call for the release of a Muslim Brotherhood terrorist in Egypt, Egyptian American Mohamed Soltan and he got our deserter back – Bowe Bergdahl.