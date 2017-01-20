WOW MSNBC! Unhinged Chris Matthews Calls Trump “Hitlerian” Over 2 Words

Donald Trump used two words during his Inauguration that set an unhinged Chris Matthews off on a rant. Donald Trump said “America First”. Chris Matthews thought that was Hitlerian.

When he said today ‘America First,’ it was not just the racial — I mean, I shouldn’t say racial, the Hitlerian background to it, but it was the message I kept thinking.

The comments were made while he was narrating the Inauguration.

Chris Matthews on #Trump‘s #Inauguration speech: “When he said “America first” today, it was not just the … Hitlerian background to it…” pic.twitter.com/zJp4brrNQb — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 20, 2017

He also seems to think Theresa May will take offense.

Matthews made reference to the Presidential Daily Briefings, wondering aloud if those two words put is in more danger from our enemies.

And I wonder, y’know, are people around the world we’re watching closely in those PDBs, he got one this morning, what will be the reaction today? Will somebody do something they weren’t gonna do yesterday?

If you put American First as an American, you’re Hitler? This is the media drumming up hysteria.

The other talking points sent out to Democrats today is that Trump’s speech was “dark”, “very dark”. You know they are talking points when you hear it repeatedly.

On Rachel Maddow’s show, Michael Beschloss said the same thing Juan Williams said today, Trump’s speech was “dark”.

“If you heard this and you didn’t know the occasion for it, I think one might think this was actually a party convention speech or a campaign speech, not an inaugural address, it was dark, it was fierce.”

Juan said, “So there’s going to be a lot of negotiation there appeared one final point in terms of a democratic’s perspective on this day is the surprise I thought and Donald Trump’s failure to acknowledge Hillary Clinton. I thought he would have shaken hands with her and former president Clinton or spoken of her in some way to signify a willingness to heal and outreach, but that was not what was a pretty dark speech about the state of life in America.”

Actually, Trump did acknowledge Hillary Clinton at the luncheon and had the audience give her a standing ovation.

The Atlantic today wrote, “The inaugural address was unusually dark and political, delivered in a forum where new presidents have tended to reach for a language of unity, positivity, and non-partisanship.”

The LA Times published an article titled, In his first speech as president, Trump’s vision of America remains dark.

USA Today’s article was titled, Analysis: Trump’s short, dark and defiant inaugural address.

Mashable tweeted about the speech, “The Dark Knight Rises.”

The leftists are dark, very dark. President Trump’s speech was uplifting. He dismantled the establishment in 16 minutes. You decide if it was a good speech. Ignore the dopey talking heads.