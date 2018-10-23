Unhinged Dem Proposes a YUUUGE Cash Giveaway to Poor Kids

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) is introduced a new bill aimed at luring in voters for his future presidential run. He plans to give lower-income kids a sizable nest egg (nearly $50,000 in some cases) that they could use for wealth-building purchases, like a down payment on a house or college tuition.

This will not come from his pocket, but rather, from taxpayers. Currently, only 53 percent of Americans pay federal income tax. Apparently, that injustice, along with all the other welfare programs, is insufficient for the new Democrat Party. Will there be no end? We can answer our own question — no, there will be no end.

These “opportunity accounts” would ostensibly make sure all children have significant assets when they enter adulthood, rather than just those who grow up in wealthier homes.

“It would be a dramatic change in our country to have low-income people break out of generational poverty,” Booker said in an interview with Vox. “We could rapidly bring security into those families’ lives, and that is really exciting to me.”

He doesn’t mention how he will pay for it in his press release but many people commenting on his post can’t wait until the government gives them money or gives it to the poor.

Does anyone ever consider that not all poor are helpless and deserving? Do people understand that the rich can’t pay for all these freebies? It is theft of income — why doesn’t the media mention it?

.@CoryBooker Announces New Bill Aimed at Combating Wealth Inequality: https://t.co/ROdBw3DKtM — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) October 22, 2018