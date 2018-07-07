Unhinged Democrat Threatens to Kill My Congressman’s and Trump’s Supporters

Apparently some of us at the Sentinel would be the people Martin Astrof would like to kill. Some of us Republicans and Libertarians at the Sentinel live in Rep. Zeldin’s district.

One would be hard-pressed to find a better man than Rep. Lee Zeldin. Diogenes would call him an honest man. It didn’t matter to 75-year old Martin Astrof, who went to the congressman’s Smithtown office and threatened to kill Zeldin and Trump supporters.

As you might have guessed, he is a Democrat.

Suffolk County PD Press Release

A Suffolk County police press release said that Astrof threatened to kill supporters of Congressman Lee Zeldin and President Donald Trump at Zeldin’s campaign headquarters in New York.

“Martin Astrof was arrested after he threatened to kill supporters of Congressman Lee Zeldin and President Donald Trump,” Suffolk PD said. “Astrof went to the campaign headquarters of Congressman Zeldin and became irate with a campaign worker at approximately 11:15 a.m. After threatening to kill the campaign worker and other supporters, Astrof backed his car up in an aggressive manner nearly striking the worker.”

He was charged with making a terroristic threat and reckless endangerment 2nd Degree. Those are felonies. After he made the threats at one of the congressman’s offices, he then menaced the worker outside the office by nearly backing into the person. Then he fled the scene.

We have little doubt Maxine Waters, we affectionately call her ‘Mad Max’, would okay Astrof’s behavior. She is the person who embraced the thug who hit Reginald Denny over the head with a cinderblock and left him brain damaged. CNN hosts would find it all so humorous.

Man Arrested for Making Terroristic Threats and Reckless Endangerment https://t.co/OrOvBCPY1V — Suffolk County PD (@SCPDHq) July 7, 2018

Rep. Zeldin, a friend of Rep. Scalise, who was nearly murdered last year by a Bernie supporter, just tweeted about the threats by a Democrat [Bernie supporter] to kill Rep. Paul. He responded to the threat against his supporters in a tweet.

In the US, political scores are settled at the ballot box, not by trying to kill your political opponents. Donato Panico is a great American, supporter of @realDonaldTrump & one of my campaign vols. He shouldn’t have been targeted like this today for his passion & involvement. https://t.co/Rh8Ae6MR4x — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) July 7, 2018

Martin Astrof, 75, lives at 7 Meryl Lane in Nesconset. He is listed as a CFO of a property management company, but we will leave out the company name. He is also listed online as a Christian and possibly a Hispanic-American. The Martin Astrof who lives at the aforementioned address is an environmentalist and a Democrat, born 12/04/1942. He’s a family man who obviously wasn’t giving them much consideration when he made his threats.

Rep. Zeldin also identified Astrof as a NY1 Democrat.

Astrof doesn’t sound crazy, he’s just a Democrat with Trump Derangement Syndrome. They’re the party of the unhinged. They would kill us if they could. Thank Maxine Waters and the media.