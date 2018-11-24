Unhinged Dems Fret Over Too Many Black Men Voting for Republicans

The left is wondering why so many blacks are voting for Republicans and they want it to stop. Maybe black men are voting Republican because the left has done nothing for them for decades?

WaPo, in particular, wants to know what’s going on. They don’t want any black men voting for anyone but Democrats. Black men must not leave the Democrat swamp.

What’s up with all those black men who voted for the Republican in the Georgia governor’s race? https://t.co/t82eQ9yxDv — The Fix (@thefix) November 23, 2018

WaPo columnist Vanessa Williams is concerned that 11 percent of black men voted for Brian Kemp over [socialist] Stacey Abrams. She said that black men “were not so much rejecting Abrams as embracing the conservative messages of rugged individualism and free-market economics.”

Perish the thought! And after all that brainwashing!

Maybe they just don’t like socialism. Williams didn’t mention black women. More black women voted for Ron DeSantis in Florida than the men in Georgia. What about that, huh?

A few responses: