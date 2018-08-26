Unhinged Kathy Griffin Goes Off After Trump Offers Condolences

President Trump offered his condolences to Senator John McCain’s family Saturday after the announcement was made that he died. That triggered the sanctimonious leftists who had little use for the senator except when he was doing what they wanted.

Most notable among them was so-called comedian Kathy Griffin who tweeted, “Take his name out of your mouth you piece of shit. You maligned his military service while you did everything to avoid serving. You attacked him repeatedly while you knew he was dying. And you cozied up to Putin while he did everything he could to oppose him.”

John McCain gave as good as he got and was involved in the dossier affair. He doesn’t need her to stand up for him. It’s fake and she’s a fake.

When John McCain picked Sarah Palin as his running mate in the 2008 presidential campaign, Griffin tweeted, “She was so famous as governor, you know, when John McCain picked her after meeting her for ten minutes. And, um, that must have been some blow-job.”

Meghan McCain had no use for Griffin after the severed head fiasco and said she would never forgive her.

The senator wasn’t a big hit with the Sentinel for his politics but we would never wish him the suffering and death he experienced. We wish his family God’s blessings and our sympathy.

Many people from both sides of the aisle have offered their sympathy and their admiration, especially for his remarkable service to the country. He is a war hero.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee tried to do the same and got this response back from the lunatic Palmer Report. If you read anything from him, just know, when it comes to politics, he is wrong 99 percent of the time.

No, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, you don’t have the right to praise John McCain in one breath and then dishonestly defend Donald Trump in the next breath. Just resign! John McCain’s final “screw you” to Donald Trump… https://t.co/TmvnPrnJqR — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 26, 2018