Unhinged Left Flips Out After Daily Caller Posts an Op-Ed by a Putin Chum

The left is in an uproar because The Daily Caller published an opinion piece by a now-famous but shady Russian oligarch tied to Vladimir Putin. There was one interesting comment in the op-ed about George Soros funding Fusion GPS.

A shadowy Russian Oligarch with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote an op-ed for The Daily Caller posted Thursday. The aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska is also a former business partner of Paul Manafort’s.

In his piece, he mocks U.S. journalism’s “ever-changing Russia narrative”. He said a lot of other things, lecturing Americans, especially about the U.S. Deep State, but one of the most interesting things he said was that Fusion associate Daniel Jones told his lawyer the firm is funded by Silicon Valley billionaires and George Soros. Deripaska says his lawyer told this to Senate intel.

Yet on March 16, 2017, Daniel Jones — himself a team member of Fusion GPS, self-described former FBI agent and, as we now know from the media, an ex-Feinstein staffer — met with my lawyer, Adam Waldman, and described Fusion as a “shadow media organization helping the government,” funded by a “group of Silicon Valley billionaires and George Soros.” My lawyer testified these facts to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Nov. 3. Mr. Soros is, not coincidentally, also the funder of two “ethics watchdog” NGOs (Democracy 21 and CREW) attacking Rep. Nunes’ committee memo.

It that is true, it is neither surprising nor acceptable.

The left is going wild over the fact that Daily Caller published the op-ed by the Russian, yet they had no problem with the NY Times publishing a piece by Vladimir Putin in 2013. NBC sent Megyn Kelly over to Russia to interview Putin and that was okay too. Somehow The Daily Caller publishing the oligarch’s piece is not okay. You have to love it.

He has been interviewed by major TV networks for years.

If nothing else, it’s worth it just to watch the unhinged left flip out over nothing.

Uranium One Is a Nothingburger Say Democrats

Also today, Democrats released a memo claiming that the FBI informant William Douglas Campbell offered no evidence that the Clintons were tied to Uranium One. They also said the FBI called him an inconsistent and unreliable source.

On February 22nd, shortly after he gave his testimony, his attorney Victoria Toensing asked for an investigation into leaks about her client’s closed-door testimony. The leaks mirrored the content of today’s memo.

We’ll wait for the Republican response or his lawyer’s comments before we pass judgment. The left, on the other hand, claims this is final proof the Clintons did nothing wrong.

Of course, they did take part in the sale of 20% of U.S. uranium and other assets.