Unhinged Left Will Go Wild! Trump’s Planning a Razzle-Dazzle Meeting with Putin

President Donald Trump is pressing for a full bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It would include all the usual diplomatic honoring and fanfare. Some of Trump’s advisers are opposed, anonymous sources say.

The meeting would take place during the G20 summit in Germany in July. There would be media, pageantry, and diplomatic honors, the Associated Press reports.

Many in they Department of State and NSA officials feel we should be distancing ourselves from Russia. That is according to the AP’s anonymous sources.

Allegedly, intelligence services prefer a quick, informal “pull-aside” on the sidelines of the summit. Another option is for the U.S. and Russian delegations to hold “strategic stability talks.” These types of meetings typically don’t involve the presidents.

Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov downplayed the importance of diplomatic protocol. “The protocol side of it is secondary,” Peskov said.

Many will be leery of Trump’s desire to work with Russia on the Syria conflict but that is what he has in mind. The AP mentions the upside in the article, which is, a face-to-face meeting can humanize the two sides and often removes some of the intrigue involved in impersonal, telephone communication. Trump — the ultimate dealmaker — has repeatedly suggested that he can replace the Obama-era damage in the U.S.-Russia relationship with a partnership….

Nina Khrushcheva, a Russian affairs professor at the New School, said Trump is in an “impossible position.”

“He can’t be too nice to Putin because it’s going to be interpreted in a way that suggests he has a special relationship with Russia,” she said. “He can’t be too mean because Putin has long arms and KGB thinking. So Trump needs to have a good relationship with him but he also needs to fulfill his campaign promises of establishing better relations with Russia.”

If you thought the left was unhinged before, just wait until this foments. Democrats better tread carefully though.

Americans aren’t with the unhinged Democrats and their extremist approach to the Russia-Trump story

A Harvard University poll has found that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe the FBI’s Russia investigations are “hurting the country”. A majority believe it is time for Congress and the establishment media to “move on to other issues.”

According to the Harvard-Harris poll, which The Hill obtained, 64% of “voters said the investigations into President Trump and Russia are hurting the country.” Another 56% “said it’s time for Congress and the media to move on to other issues. That was compared to 44 percent who said the focus should stay on Russia.”

In addition, the poll found that that 73% said “they’re concerned that the Russia probes have caused Congress to lose focus on the issues important to them. That figure encompasses 81 percent of Republicans, 74 percent of independents and 68 percent of Democrats.”