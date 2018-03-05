Unhinged Maxine Promises Reparations as Part of Her Campaign

Democrat “Rock Star” Maxine Waters has been completely unhinged over the last several days. From promising reparations to suggesting we get advice from a hooker to calling Trump a “racist”, she was in rare form.

WHITE PEOPLE WILL REDISTRIBUTE THEIR MONEY. TO BLACK PEOPLE

After calling the President a “bully” during a stump speech, Maxine Waters promised to give reparations to African-Americans via HR40. “That’s no problem”, she said.

She plans to run on giving white peoples’ money to black people.

ASK THE HOOKER FOR ADVICE

Auntie Maxine suggested in a tweet that we all ask a porn actress/hooker for advice on Trump’s mental state.

“We might also inquire of Stormy Daniels about Trump’s mental state since she has observed him up close. I’m sure she could give us a revealing interpretation of her observations,” she continued.

We might also inquire of Stormy Daniels about Trump’s mental state since she has observed him up close. I’m sure she could give us a revealing interpretation of her observations. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 4, 2018

TRUMP’S A RACIST FOR QUESTIONING HER IQ

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said President Donald Trump reportedly joking about her IQ at the Gridiron Dinner last night was “racist.”

Water said, “This president has been called stupid, he has been called ignorant, and even his Secretary of State did not deny that he called him a moron. And so he has no credibility. He has been name calling. He’s been saying all kinds of things. And I certainly expected him to come out with some racist remarks about me. So he did exactly what I expected him do. And, by the way, I’m told he wasn’t funny at all.”

She added, “The most important thing this country can do now is impeach this president and make sure we get rid of him and get ready for Pence in 2020.”