Michael Moore ranted in his usual deranged state on Facebook that Donald Trump must be arrested and Hillary installed as the President. He made similar demands on Twitter.

He calls yesterday’s New York Times article a “stunning bombshell”. The hit piece attempts to tie Trump associates to Russian intelligence in the months leading up to the election.

The article has nothing but unsubstantiated claims by unnamed sources. It was a rehashing of information they had before.

Not to Moore, who writes, “TRUMP COLLUDING WITH THE RUSSIANS TO THROW THE ELECTION TO HIM.”

Moore wants a special prosecutor and he demands the “spineless Democrats” move to impeach him.

He further demands that Trump be arrested, Hillary put into the office, or he wants an election do-over.

He would do well in a tinpot dictatorship.

Bats*t crazy Sally Kohn has a similar plan to install Hillary.

Straightforward from here:

1. Impeach Trump & Pence

2. Constitutional crisis

3. Call special election

4. Ryan v Clinton

5. President Clinton — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 15, 2017