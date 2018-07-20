Unhinged Never Trumper Loses Her Job at USA Today After Sick Tweets

Former Republican and rabid Never Trumper Cheryl Jacobus has been battling with former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo. It doesn’t matter who is right or wrong in their public battle because the unhinged Never Trumper Jacobus has completely lost her mind.

The now-former USA Today writer still won’t stope even after being fired and told to take their name off her bio. Apparently she wants to be sure she never gets hired anywhere again.

The fight started with a nasty tweet from Jacobus to Caputo. He went back at her with the hashtag #BitterChildlessAlone. With that, she started tweeting about his children in a very sick way.

SICK TWEETS

Jacobus went after Caputo’s toddlers, claiming he whored them out with this tweet: “Ask Caputo about Toy Moore. Then ask him why he drags his daughters into the public stage and uses them to help him beg for money so he can afford his vacation home. He’s whoring out his own daughters.”

In another tweet, she suggested they could be used at “parties” by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“Are your daughters ugly like you? Or can Trump use them at the Epstein parties so they can survive when you’re broke, bitter, along and in prison for treason?” Jacobus tweeted during the exchange.

Caputo tweeted USA Today, saying, “I’m sure it’s totally normal for one of your columnists to tweet suggesting the rape of toddler girls. Right?”

The next day he tweeted the hill, “IMPORTANT: It’s hard to imagine @thehill supporting calls for child rape, but this is a new world. Their writer @CheriJacobus has called for my toddler girls to be attacked and her newspaper is silent. pic.twitter.com/MC16SvBbZl”

That was in response to her tweet, asking Caputo, “are your daughters ugly like you? Or can Trump use them at the Epstein parties so they can survive when you’re broke, bitter, along and in prison for treason?

She called his daughter “illegitimate” in one tweet. “your illegitimate daughter contemplating the pavement because her loser dad is a traitor? Keep it up # BadDad,” Jacobus wrote.

SHE WON’T STOP

The tweets are continuing, but now she’s threatening Caputo with the FBI.

because he knows what’s coming next and understands I’ve been having some conversations with the FBI for quite some time, about which he just today became aware of. 😉 @MichaelRCaputo https://t.co/peInFiSrMG — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 20, 2018

Some of her leftist and Never Trumper buddies are joining in the attacks on Caputo, but many are stunned by how sick this broad is.

One told her to “frame” her tweets “empowering little girls by encouraging rape and suicide.” It’s a “wonderful, defining moment you can be proud of.” Unruly Grandmother told her to keep it up and “Ain’t nobody gonna hire her…”.

That’s probably not accurate. CNN will be looking to put her on cable no doubt.