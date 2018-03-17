Unhinged Party Comes to McCabe’s Pension Rescue

The former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe was fired Friday, less than two days before he was to receive his pension. He might lose his pension or part of it, but that isn’t a given. The party of crazy dirtbags has come to the rescue.

The FBI’s own OPR recommended McCabe be fired for leaking and lying. There will likely be more charges coming when the Inspector General releases his report. In addition to the unhinged party blaming the President, they want to save this man’s pension. These are the same people who rejoiced at the destruction of Mike Flynn.

Biased reporter Andrew Mitchell suggested in a tweet that a Democrat should hire McCabe for a brief period of time so he can collect his pension.

One suggestion from a McCabe supporter: if a friendly member of Congress hired him for a week he could possibly qualify for pension benefits by extending his service the extra days — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) March 17, 2018

Within hours, an unhinged member of the crazy party said he would hire him for two days.

Andrew call me. I could use a good two-day report on the biggest crime families in Washington, D.C. https://t.co/DYVP00Em0x — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) March 17, 2018

These Democrats are very foolish. Sessions would never have gone along with McCabe being fired unless he knew the IG had some serious dirt on him. They’re not thinking and are just shooting from the hip.

That was followed up with a tweet from open borders leftist Luis Gutierrez. He told McCabe to call on Monday for a federal job.

Weird Raskin wants to hire him as a staff attorney.

Andrew McCabe: I have the need to hire a Special Senior Staff Attorney to help me with my work on the House Judiciary Committee dealing with threats to the Constitution and the rule of law in America. You’re perfect for the job. DM me. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) March 17, 2018

The lying leaker is in demand by the party of the unhinged.