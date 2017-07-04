To a cheering crowd on Saturday, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) talked about taking Dr. Ben Carson’s “a**” apart; demonized AG Sessions as a “racist”; and promised she will do all she can to get the President “impeached.”

But the left’s not violent and they aren’t vicious. Oh no, not at all. Let’s concentrate instead on a silly tweet with a WWE video that made a lot of people laugh, some cringe, and others level insane accusations against Trump.

On Saturday crazy Maxine, an acclaimed Democrat hero, told a crowd at the New Orleans’ annual Essence Festival that she plans to take Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson’s “a** apart” if he dares appear before her committee.

“Ben Carson was appointed to be the HUD secretary,” Waters said. She’s a fan of urban slavery and Dr. Carson is for self-reliance. “He knows nothing about the mission of HUD. He doesn’t care about people in public housing. He believes that if you are poor, it is your own fault. And he doesn’t know the difference between an immigrant and a slave.”

Issuing a violent threat, she railed, “If he thinks when he comes before my committee where I am the ranking member [of the Financial Services Committee] that I am going to give him a pass … I am going to take his a** apart.”

She called the Attorney General a “racist” and a “throwback”, bringing up a 30-year old joke he made. She clearly can’t absorb the fact that he destroyed the KKK in his state. She also complained about Sessions saying the ACLU and NAACP are communists. Actually, they are.

Again with her violent analogy, she tore into President Trump. She’s “taking off the gloves”, she said.

“I don’t honor him, I don’t respect him and I am not going to tolerate him,” she said about Trump. “I am going to do everything I can do to get him impeached.”

This is the woman who lives in a $5 million dollar mansion outside of her district because, after decades of her leadership, it’s still too dangerous to live in.

She mentioned Trump’s bawdy comments in a Billy Bush tape, but omitted Obama’s bawdy behavior. However, we have one bawdy-Bama clip below for you.

Finally, here’s the bawdy-Bama clip. This unacceptable behavior by her hero is somehow okay.

