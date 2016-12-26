Union Threatened College Kids for Recording Teacher Criminalizing Support of Trump

Trump’s win is an act of terrorism. That is according to a professor teaching our youth in California.

In a video made days after the election, Professor Olga Perez Stable Cox describes to her human sexuality class at Orange Coast College an America in which societal rifts run as deep as they did during the Civil War, with one side accosting the other.

“Our nation is divided,” she said. “We have been assaulted. It is an act of terrorism.”

In the video, Cox says: “First of all, we are the majority. More of us voted to not have that kind of leadership. We didn’t win because of the way our electoral college is set up, but we are the majority and that’s helping me to feel better.”

This teacher, who is rated highly by the students, apparently has little regard for our constitution.

An anonymous student tied to the college Republican club took the recording.

That group’s president, Joshua Recalde-Martinez, said Cox is criminalizing those in favor of the president-elect. “She’s calling those people in that room who supported and voted for him terrorists,” he said.

Martinez also objected to Cox’s wording, which he found exclusionary and dismissive of other viewpoints.

In a Facebook post, the union representing Cox said she is one of the most popular professors on campus, and encouraging robust discussion on provocative issues is one of her hallmarks.

On the website RateMyProfessors.com, which allows college students to review and rank their teachers, Cox notched a 4.6 out 5 and is the highest-rated professor on campus. She has been teaching at OCC for 30 years, according to the school’s website.

She’s popular because she’s making anti-Americanism so enjoyable.

“Unfortunately, rather than take the opportunity to openly discuss the issues that Professor Cox raised in her lecture, a student chose to secretly videotape the comments they disagreed with and publish them on the internet,” the teacher union statement read.

Oh, yeah, right, the young person tries to address her message publicly, and then they will sue the kid or he’ll fail his courses or get drummed out of school.

This is where unions hurt America. What unions don’t understand is that schools are for the students, not the teachers.

An article by CampusReform.org – which says it “exposes bias and abuse on the nation’s college campuses” – posted an official complaint that Shawn Steel, a Republican national committeeman and legal counsel for Orange Coast College Republicans, filed Nov. 30 to college President Dennis Harkins “over the actions, hate speech and bullying tactics of Olga Perez Stable Cox.”

The union statement also indicates the recording may violate campus policy. Most colleges have strict rules regarding lecture recordings since the material can be considered the intellectual property of the school or professor.

The union responded through a comment on the post. “This video violates the Coast District student code of conduct and California Education code. The student(s) involved will be facing discipline,” the comment from Coast Federation of Educators, AFT Local 1911, read.

We know this is a union scare tactic due to the fact a complaint could have been filed without the statements from the official Facebook page being placed in the comment section, on the OCC Republicans public page, in a manner which showed a desire to hunt down the anonymous student to punish them for having caught the statements on video,” the OCC Republicans told LawNewz in a statement.

The union was planning to go after this kid but these are students with guts. Martinez said he will fight to ensure the content remains online.

The union is now backing down and said they won’t sue. What would they sue for? The union president said the teacher was using “hyperbole”. Really?

“That video is going to stay and we’re going to make sure as many people are informed about it as possible,” Martinez said.

There are a lot of fascists running loose these days.

