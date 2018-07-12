University of Kansas Flies a Defaced U.S. Flag to Insult the President

The University of Kansas deliberately raised a defaced U.S. flag over the campus earlier this month and called it art. The University’s Spencer Museum of Art explained on its website, the “Pledges of Allegiance” installation was “commissioned by Creative Time, a New York-based public arts non-profit.”

Liberals/leftists can call any nasty, vulgar thing art or comedy and get away with it these days. In this case, the flag comes out of leftist New York to express hate and division. Never mind that it’s a hideous, uncreative attraction.

The exhibit includes 16 flags, “each created by an acclaimed artist to reflect the current political climate,” the description continued.

Todd Starnes of Fox News wrote an editorial blasting the university for its partnership in an art exhibit that included “a defaced American flag” flying on its campus.

One of his readers told him the display made him “ashamed to be a Jayhawk.” Starnes describes the person as “enraged”, who added the comment that “any right-thinking, red-blooded American patriot” should feel the same.

ART MEANT TO TAKE A CHEAP SHOT AT THE PRESIDENT

The defaced and desecrated flag is the work of Josephine Meckseper, according to Creative Time, a public arts organization.

“The flag is a collage of an American flag and one of my dripped paintings which resembles the contours of the United States,” Meckseper said in a post on Creative Time’s website. “I divided the shape of the country in two for the flag design to reflect a deeply polarized country in which a president has openly bragged about harassing women and is withdrawing from the Kyoto protocol and UN Human Rights Council.”

So she defaced Old Glory to insult President Trump? How avant-garde, Starnes wrote.

It’s not clear what the black and white sock represents.

The artist also went into one of the leftist arguments suggesting citizens are occupiers in the United States.

“Let’s not forget that we all came from somewhere and are only recent occupants of this country – native cultures knew to (take) care of this continent much better for thousands of years before us,” she said. “It’s about time for our differences to unite us rather than divide us.”

What an idiot. The native cultures were primitive. What is she talking about? The native cultures came from somewhere too and took over others’ lands who took over others’ lands.

The privately-funded exhibit is on the grounds of a public university, something Secretary of State Kris Kobach made note of and he wants it down.

“This is heinous,” one critic wrote on Facebook. “Publicly-funded, anti-American garbage from my alma mater.”

The U.S. flag denotes love of country, not liberal/leftist hate. Take the thing down. It’s not even attractive.

Even middle America is being ruined by the leftist hate, and it’s coming from Socialist New York no less. The officials at the university let it happen.

Remember when art was creative and expressed deep thought?