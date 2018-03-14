Unleashed Trump Might Fire McMaster, Sessions, Kelly, Shulkin, Javanka

Investigative reporter Gabriel Sherman writing for Vanity Fair says that President Trump is planning to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions and National Security Council Chief H.R. McMaster. He also wants Ivanka and Jared “out of there”. Fox News reports Shulkin and Kelly are also on their way out.

Sherman is a man of the left but his reporting is mostly accurate. He had the scandals at Fox News down long before they happened.

The subtitle of the article: With tariffs done, Trump’s sights are now on the Iran deal—and, possibly, the Russia investigation. “The president is finally realizing he is the president,” a former White House official told me. “He’s just making these decisions on his own.”

The report says John Kelly is only nominally in charge. Trump is unleashed.

The unleashed Trump appointed supply-side economic analyst Larry Kudlow to take Gary Cohen’s place.

Trump hinted at the changes to come. In comments outside the White House after he fired Tillerson, Trump said he was “close to having the Cabinet and other things that I want”.

There Goes McMaster

Last Tuesday, Trump met with hawkish former U.N. ambassador John Bolton in the Oval Office to discuss a potential job offer. Bolton believes in pre-emptive strikes on countries like North Korea and Iran.

According to a person who spoke with Bolton after the meeting, Bolton recalled that Trump said he wanted him to join the administration: “We need you in here, John.” Bolton responded that there were only two jobs he’d consider: secretary of state and national security adviser. Trump said, “O.K, I’ll call you really soon.”

McMaster’s departure has been described as “imminent”.

According to reports, in his conversation with Bolton, he complained most of the time about McMaster meeting in private with Susan Rice.

There Goes Sessions

Two Republicans in regular contact with the White House told Sherman there have been talks that Trump could replace Sessions with E.P.A. Administrator Scott Pruitt, who would not be recused from overseeing the Russia probe. Also, as an agency head and former state attorney general, Pruitt would presumably have a good shot at passing a Senate confirmation hearing.

There Goes Ivanka, Jared, Kelly, and Shulkin

Sherman said that Trump’s been telling people for months he wants Ivanka and Jared to go back to New York.

He is willing to fire his daughter and son-in-law apparently. They don’t want to go according to the report, but Trump feels they’ve done a lot of damage already.

Fox News reports that Chief of Staff John Kelly and Veterans’ Affairs Chief David Shulkin might go soon.

Shulkin’s days at the VA may be numbered after a bruising internal report found ethics violations in connection with his trip to Europe with his wife last summer, according to senior administration officials. He also has faced a potential mutiny from his own staff.

Kelly would be replaced as chief of staff by Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, the sources said, with Energy Secretary Rick Perry replacing Shulkin at the VA.

Ray Washburne, the chairman of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, would replace Perry as energy secretary.

According to one source, Trump said he “wants to get rid of the dead weight.”