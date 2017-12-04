Unlucky Criminal Tries to Steal Car Occupied by Undercover Cops

Anthony Williams was riding around in his stolen car when he spotted one he wanted more. He was well-equipped with his assault weapon so this was a slam dunk — until the officers in the car opened fire.

The idiot criminal, armed with an AK-47, attempted to carjack a vehicle occupied by undercover St. Louis police officers.

He was shot in the arms and legs and is charged with seven felonies. Anthony Isaiah Williams, 21, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action.

If someone would like to pay his million dollar bail, we’re sure he’d appreciate it.

This is how it went down: he jumped out of a stolen Altima with a rifle and pointed it at detectives. The detectives in the unmarked car had been in the area to investigate carjackings. He ordered them out of the car when the detectives opened fire.

We have lots to say about this guy’s judgement but that would be stating the obvious.

Some cagey lawyer will get the charges reduced and he will one day in the not-so-distant future be free to continue his life of crime.