UN’s Slick Video Makes Felonious Activity, Not to Mention Dangerous, Seem Legal

The video below is some slick, propaganda video from the U.N. First of all, it’s not accurate. Secondly, it paints a picture of migrants as only a benefit. It appeals to the emotions and feelings of guilt. Third, it claims the migration of 244 million is inevitable. Lastly, it makes a dangerous, felonious activity look somehow legal and desirable.

In the end, what is happening is the white race is being replaced along with the Western way of life. It’s being orchestrated by thugs and dictators in the U.N. who hate us. Deep-pocketed Progessives and globalists like George Soros are funding it.

To give an example of how serious this so-called migration is, look at Italy. Italy has been getting tens of thousands each week and they are expecting at least 400,000 in the next few weeks. Most of these people, which includes terrorists, will stay in Italy. This is not a migration, it’s an invasion of people from depressed areas of the world.

Please, watch this short video by people in the U.N. who are our enemies for the most part. You won’t believe it. It was sent to me by a border control agent.