Updated Coup News! Source Suggests Rod Was Joking About the Taping

Rod Rosenstein is accused of discussing secretly taping President Trump with the intention of using the tapes to remove the President from office. The information came from leaks to the New York Times. It is possible the leaks came from Andy McCabe himself, although he denies it.

The New York Times writes that Rosenstein shared these plans with “other Justice Department and FBI officials,” all of whom relayed their accounts to the paper anonymously.

Rosenstein was considering misusing the 25th Amendment to oust the President.

The plot never materialized but he told then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe he thought he could convince Chief of Staff John Kelly and Attorney General Jeff Sessions to go along with it.

A DOJ spokeswoman did not deny that Rosenstein suggested secretly taping Trump but instead provided to the NYT an anonymous eyewitness who suggested the remark was in jest.

“The New York Times’s story is inaccurate and factually incorrect,” he said in a statement. “I will not further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are obviously biased against the department and are advancing their own personal agenda. But let me be clear about this: Based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

A Justice Department spokeswoman also provided a statement from a person who was present when Mr. Rosenstein proposed wearing a wire. The person, who would not be named, acknowledged the remark but said Mr. Rosenstein made it sarcastically.

But according to the others who described his comments, Mr. Rosenstein not only confirmed that he was serious about the idea but also followed up by suggesting that other F.B.I. officials who were interviewing to be the bureau’s director could also secretly record Mr. Trump.

The President has improved the economy and the jobs numbers are great. He wants to follow the Constitution, appoint Supreme Court Justices who will follow the Constitution, build up the military, support police, and build a wall. The President wants to deal with the outrageous trade deficit and the China problem. In the eyes of these people, that’s crazy.

Professor Jonathan Turley said he thinks someone is trying to trigger the President into firing Rosenstein. That’s very possible. They want him to look insane. Listen to what Hillary told Rachel Maddow.

JUST IN: Hillary Clinton tells @Maddow that she predicts that President Trump "is going to wholesale fire people" after the midterms, and "he will be even more uncontrollable" if the Democrats don't flip one or more houses of Congress. pic.twitter.com/FvOsEXDZpv — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 19, 2018

UPDATE

The House Judiciary Committee announced on Friday that it intends to subpoena memos from former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe detailing reported comments made by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in which he proposed secretly taping conversations with President Trump and initiating a process to remove the president by invoking the 25th Amendment.

I intend to subpoena “McCabe Memos” & all other docs that have been requested & not provided.https://t.co/e8yvkJFwGZ — House Judiciary ⚖ (@HouseJudiciary) September 21, 2018

