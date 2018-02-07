Uranium One Informant Gives Explosive Testimony

William D. Campbell, the Uranium One informant, gave what is being described as explosive testimony.

We know that Russian President Putin wanted to corner the world’s uranium supply. Common sense should have told the officials in the Obama administration that giving Putin control of 20% of U.S. uranium and buying and selling rights of atomic fuels is lunacy. That’s without considering the corruption and bribery the Russians were engaging in throughout our country. Yet our administration went ahead and sold our mine and assets, knowing it would end up in Putin’s control in the end.

The following quotes come from Investigative reporter Sara Carter.

Mr. Campbell testified that Russia was hiding the fact that they were giving aid to Iran to sustain its nuclear industry.

“He [Campbell] gave explosive testimony on his years as an undercover informant providing information to the FBI on Russian criminal networks operating in the United States. He also contends in his testimony, and written briefs, to the FBI that Russia attempted to hide its ongoing aid to help sustain Iran’s nuclear industry, at the time the Obama administration approved the sale of 20 percent of U.S. uranium mining rights to Russia.

All the agencies that approved the uranium mine sale knew of Russia’s plan to acquire the Canadian company. This information made it into then-president Obama’s daily briefings twice.

“Senior members of the FBI, Department of Treasury, Department of Energy and Department of Justice were also briefed on Campbell’s information and were apprised of the various facets pertaining to Russia’s acquisition of the Canadian company. In fact, Campbell had been told by his FBI handlers that his work had made it at least twice into President Obama’s classified presidential daily briefings.”

Russians had reason to rush ahead:

“The Russians expressed a sense of urgency to secure new U.S. uranium business because they knew that the two-decades-old “Megatons to Megawatts” program would cease in 2013,” Campbell said. “Then Russia would no longer be guaranteed a market to sell recycled nuclear warhead materials as peaceful reactor fuel in the United States. I gathered evidence for the FBI by moving closer and closer to the Russians’ key nuclear industry players, including those inside the United States and high-ranking Russian officials who would visit.”

With all that evidence, Obama’s administration – the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. – approved the sale of the mine and its assets in the fall of 2010.

It increased Russia’s rights over buying and selling atomic fuels in the U.S.

Carter quotes Mr. Campbell further:

“I was speechless and angry in October 2010 when CFIUS approved the Uranium One sale to Rosatom. I was deeply worried that TLI continued to transport sensitive urranium despite the fact that it had been compromised by the bribery scheme,” stated Campbell in his testimony to lawmakers. “I expressed these concerns repeatedly to my FBI handlers. The response I got was that “politics” was somehow involved. I remember one response I got from an agent when I asked how it was possible CFIUS would approve the Uranium One sale when the FBI could prove Rosatom was engaged in criminal conduct. His answer: “Ask your politics.”

This is no longer a political story. This is corruption in government no American should accept.