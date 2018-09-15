US Coast Guard ‘Immediately Removed’ Officer for Making an ‘OK’ Sign

The media appears to have gone insane. There was a brouhaha on social media and in the MSM after an unidentified Coast Guard officer on the Hurricane Florence response team make an ‘OK’ hand gesture or just a meaningless motion on TV. The social media tyrants and the crazy media went wild, claiming he was making a “white power” sign. It was BREAKING NEWS!

I never even heard of the white power sign until the left made it up.

THE SIGN

OR NOT!

ADL says this is a white power sign. Online, it is said it can be made with one hand.
THE U.S. COAST GUARD ‘REMOVED’ HIM IMMEDIATELY

The hand signal, such as it is, was seen in the background of MSNBC’s live interview with Sector Charleston Commanding Officer Capt. John Reed, who was providing an update on actions taken by the Coast Guard in response to Hurricane Florence.

So many people make the ‘OK’ sign or just accidentally move their hands in that way, it’s absurd to assume it’s a ‘white power’ sign as opposed to an ‘OK’ sign or just a meaningless gesture. We offer a caveat, however. Maybe the officer confessed to making a white power sign. Absent that, it’s just PC nonsense.

THEY NEED TO FIRE NANCY PELOSI IMMEDIATELY TOO

All these people have to be fired immediately also.

And these people too.

COMMIES TAKE 8 MONTHS TO ‘REMOVE’

The Coast Guard immediately removed this man who is probably innocent, but the Communist was allowed to graduate West Point and continue in office for eight months before he was tossed.

A whistleblower at West Point said there are others just like Communist Spenser Rapone. Apparently, commies in West Point just aren’t that offensive.

