US Coast Guard ‘Immediately Removed’ Officer for Making an ‘OK’ Sign

The media appears to have gone insane. There was a brouhaha on social media and in the MSM after an unidentified Coast Guard officer on the Hurricane Florence response team make an ‘OK’ hand gesture or just a meaningless motion on TV. The social media tyrants and the crazy media went wild, claiming he was making a “white power” sign. It was BREAKING NEWS!

I never even heard of the white power sign until the left made it up.

THE SIGN

Well, that was about as subtle as a train wreck, on a boat. pic.twitter.com/nHjTKALgcL — Michael Ⓜ️ (@michaelschweitz) September 14, 2018

Check out the guy sitting down as he leans over to see if he’s in camera range so he then acts like he’s swiping his face and throws a white power sign to the camera pic.twitter.com/jptlfK0WAa — Azazel (@AzazelDv7169) September 15, 2018

OR NOT!

This is NOT a “white power” sign. Please don’t punish someone because MSM is hysterical over nothing. 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/bhSGRRknqU — It’s Just Me (@MyNameIsMine9) September 15, 2018

THE U.S. COAST GUARD ‘REMOVED’ HIM IMMEDIATELY

The hand signal, such as it is, was seen in the background of MSNBC’s live interview with Sector Charleston Commanding Officer Capt. John Reed, who was providing an update on actions taken by the Coast Guard in response to Hurricane Florence.

So many people make the ‘OK’ sign or just accidentally move their hands in that way, it’s absurd to assume it’s a ‘white power’ sign as opposed to an ‘OK’ sign or just a meaningless gesture. We offer a caveat, however. Maybe the officer confessed to making a white power sign. Absent that, it’s just PC nonsense.

We are aware of the offensive video on twitter – the Coast Guard has identified the member and removed him from the response. His actions do not reflect those of the United States Coast Guard. — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) September 15, 2018

THEY NEED TO FIRE NANCY PELOSI IMMEDIATELY TOO

Whoops, @NancyPelosi caught flashing the WHITE POWER sign! Time to kick her out of Congress! https://t.co/qnMmPTI3Uh — ❌#MAGAveteran ThinkCenter68 ❌ (@ThinkCenter1968) September 15, 2018

All these people have to be fired immediately also.

Can the mainstream media GET any dumber? That’s the A-OK sign, dimwit. Not a white power sign. 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/cQuBcAY9DP — Baglady (@fubaglady) September 15, 2018

And these people too.

Breaking News “White Power Racist Signs (that don’t exist by the way) Are Ok For Anyone But Republicans And Conservatives”…just saying 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/vvtiAQBGFM — Tracey Wilson (@bengalbell1) September 15, 2018

BREAKING NEWS KWTF NEWS 6 It is now confirmed that Buckwheat

Was an operative for the klan. Here you can clearly see him using the "white power" sign. We contacted Buckwheat agent who has returned our calls. Sholanda Jackson Chu Hernandez Shipro reporting for KWTF ACTION NEWS. pic.twitter.com/MDDWhbTmTe — Peggy A Hubbard 🇺🇸 (@pahubb43) September 15, 2018

COMMIES TAKE 8 MONTHS TO ‘REMOVE’

The Coast Guard immediately removed this man who is probably innocent, but the Communist was allowed to graduate West Point and continue in office for eight months before he was tossed.

A whistleblower at West Point said there are others just like Communist Spenser Rapone. Apparently, commies in West Point just aren’t that offensive.