US Could Lose in a War with North Korea’s 1.2 Million Soldiers

Lt. General Jan-Marc Jouas, the former deputy commander of U.S. Forces in Korea, warned in a letter that if war broke out between North Korea and the United States, the U.S. could lose. Our troops would be outnumbered and undersupplied, he said.

“The 28,500 U.S. Armed Forces personnel in South Korea are vastly outnumbered by North Korean forces, as well as [South Korean] forces that will conduct the overwhelming majority of the fighting. Unlike every conflict since the last Korean War, we will not be able to build up our forces prior to the start of hostilities,” Jouas wrote in a November 7 letter obtained by Newsweek to several Democratic members of Congress.

The letter was addressed to Democrat Representatives Ted Lieu and Ruben Gallego and Senator Tammy Duckworth, all veterans of the U.S. military.

From January 2012 to December 2014, Jouas was intimately involved in formulating plans to counter a North Korean attack on South Korea. “This threat was the most dangerous I’d faced since the end of the Cold War, and planning for it the most challenging problem I’d encountered in my 35-year career,” he said.

The only way to destroy North Korea’s nuclear weapons at this point is with ground troops according to the Pentagon.

There would be a risk of millions of lives. Trying to evacuate people would be overwhelming.

Jouas emphasized any military action against North Korea by the U.S., “no matter how limited,” would likely spark a full-scale war and be unlikely to “completely eliminate North Korea’s nuclear capabilities.”

This war would be “unbelievably bloody” and there are “no good military options,” says Representative Ted Lieu, a Democrat..

It’s gone too far perhaps, but North Korea with nuclear bombs and ICBMs is extremely dangerous. The crazed leader Kim Jong-un has every intention of hitting U.S. cities.