What Democrats, leftist judges, and some Republicans have forced on the nation with open borders is disgraceful. Our nation is being destroyed by feckless leaders.

Filmmaker Dennis Michael Lynch published a warning from a Marine about the type of people coming over the border. Definitely thank the Democrats for this.

THE US GOVERNMENT IS FORCED TO TURN UNACCOMPANIED KIDS OVER TO CRIMINALS

The Washington Times reports that the government is forced to turn illegal immigrant children over to sponsors who are themselves in the U.S. illegally — and many of those adults already have criminal records, leaving the kids in a dangerous position.

The U.S. government is turning children over to criminals, criminal illegal aliens and they have no other options.

Matthew Albence, the chief of deportations at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told senators during a hearing Tuesday that nearly 80 percent of the kids caught at the border end up being placed in households with illegal immigrants.

Thank a Democrat.

Mr. Albence added, “a large chunk” of the adults are flagged for criminal entanglements.

For illegal immigrant families nabbed at the border, meanwhile, they’re usually released together as part of the court-imposed catch-and-release practice. And nearly one-in-three of those parents quickly cut off the ankle monitoring device meant to make sure they show up for their deportations.

These people are criminals. Try going to a foreign country and doing this.

They have no intention of showing up to court. They will hide out until amnesty is given. Many criminals and the children they raise will eventually get amnesty. Thank a Democrat.

THEY ARE COMING IN GREATER NUMBERS

Based on the latest data from the U.S. Border Patrol, apprehensions of illegal aliens along the Southwest U.S. border is on the rise, with a 19 percent increase in “unaccompanied children” and a 27 percent increase in “family units” over the past year.

Early Tuesday morning, just after midnight, Border Patrol agents near McAllen, Texas came upon a massive group of 170 illegal aliens, including “family units” and unaccompanied children. It is estimated to be a record for the single largest apprehension of illegal aliens in one day.

Thank a Democrat.

ILLEGAL ALIENS ARE DISPROPORTIONATELY REPRESENTED IN OUR PRISONS

One in five criminal aliens account for more than one in five federal prison inmates. If there are 11 million illegal aliens in the U.S. in a country of 328 million, they appear to commit more crimes than citizens.

About 91 percent of federal criminal aliens were citizens of Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Colombia or Guatemala.

There were more than 730,000 criminal aliens in U.S. or state prisons and local jails during the period measured. They accounted for 4.9 million arrests for 7.5 million offenses.

They shouldn’t be here and if they weren’t, these crimes would not have taken place.