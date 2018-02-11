The media and the Democrats prefer the crazy older sister of a homicidal maniac to our Vice President. Kim Yo-jong is a policy maker in the oppressive and murderous communist regime. She is Kim Jong-un’s closest confidante. She is just as bad as her brother, perhaps worse.

That is how much the media hates Donald Trump and all of you out there who voted for him.

That is who the Democrat media prefers.

The NY Times Started the Wave of North Korean Media Love

The NY Times made it clear they prefer this oppressive terrorist to our Vice President.

Vice President Pence, whether you agree with his views or not, is a good person. The North Koreans are threatening to kill us all and do not deserve such adulation. Let’s face it, our media is sick and this is more proof. They are sending the message to North Korea that they are easily brought to their side.

Without a word, only flashing smiles, Kim Jong-un’s sister outflanked Vice President Mike Pence in diplomacy https://t.co/c2gTuSTF9e — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 11, 2018

The NY Times salivated over her “taking Pence’s spotlight” after turning “on the charm” at the Winter Olympics.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise. They promote Antifa and Black Lives Matter over Republicans.

Democrats and their propaganda arm, the MSM, love to promote the worst people and entities.

Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong is an elite member of his oppressive regime, serving as director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department of the Workers’ Party of Korea. She has been personally sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department. Together with her brother, they oppress their people.

The Other Sicko Media Followed Suit

CNN slobbered over the murderous femme fatale for “stealing the show at the Winter Olympics.” All she did was show up!

The Washington Post entered the controversy with this headline: “The Ivanka Trump of North Korea…” the headline read, Kurtz reported.

The media claim North Korea won the diplomacy gold. Why?

Who determined this? They’ve made no concessions, starve and torture their populace, threaten war, and all they have to do is send Kim Jong’s sister to the Olympics and that’s enough for media? This is insane. https://t.co/ctA1o5GzKq — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 11, 2018

THE MEDIA HAS DONE IT BEFORE

They liked Bashar al-Assad’s wife

The Weekly Standard reminds us of the 2011 Vogue article praising Bashar al-Assad’s wife. Bashar has killed hundreds of thousands and wife, Asma herself cheered along the slaughter. The article, “A Rose in the Desert”, soon disappeared. The bloom was off the rose. (It’s available only on the Wayback Machine.)

The article goes on to talk about how safe Syria is and how great she is.

Kim Jong-un’s Sister Didn’t Charm Everyone

Brit Hume summarized it with some clever irony.

Does this puff piece mean she’s gotten over her dictator brother’s murder of her other brother? https://t.co/JhjCimwQ9O — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 10, 2018

Garry Kasparov perhaps said it best.

Someone tell @CNN that their site has been hacked by the North Korean propaganda ministry. https://t.co/AoPS5tgVM5 — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 10, 2018