US Muslim Population Growing at a Quick Pace

Austria just announced that the third most popular name in their country is Mohamed. It’s number one in London. Islam is the fastest growing religion in Europe.

It’s also number three in St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota which covers three counties. They came out with its annual list of top 10 most popular baby names for 2017, and No. 3 on the list of boys’ names was Mohamed.

No. 1 – Henry

No. 2 – Liam

No. 3 – Mohamed

No. 4 – Jack

No. 5 – Nolan

No. 6 – William

No. 7 – Jackson

No. 8 – Logan

No. 9 – Wyatt

No. 10 – Grayson

Leo Hohman of WND said the name was nowhere to be found in 2013, but it was number six in 2015.

About 12 to 14 percent of St. Cloud’s total population of 67,000 is Somali.

CAIR recently said there are 6 to 8 million Muslims in the U.S. and they will soon be the second most popular religion in the nation, ahead of Mormons and Jews.

The Muslim population in the U.S. grows by about 100,000 each year, not counting new immigrants and by 2050 they will be the second largest group in the U.S. according to Pew. But if CAIR is right, it will be sooner.

The population is likely around 5 million, according to WND. The concern is whether they will assimilate because their values and beliefs are very different from the U.S. which was built on a Christian-Judeo philosophy.

They are becoming an important voting bloc and they are currently leaning hard-left.

Barack Obama did say the United States was a Muslim country although that wasn’t true. Perhaps he was looking into the future.