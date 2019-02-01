US Pulls Out of War-Era Arms Treaty with Cheatin’, Lyin’ Russia

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the U.S. is pulling out of a war-era arms control treaty with Russia that was originally negotiated with Ronald Reagan in 1987. This withdrawal was expected.

Russia has not complied with the treaty for years.

The agreement bans certain ground-launched cruise missiles. Russia lies and claims they aren’t violating the treaty. Their blazing disregard, as confirmed by all our NATO allies, must be dealt with. Russia will not comply and the INF treaty is ended. Russia has put us at a disadvantage militarily.

JUST IN: Sec. of State Mike Pompeo announces the U.S. withdrawal from the INF Treaty: "Russia has jeopardized the United States' security interests, and we can no longer be restricted by the treaty while Russia shamelessly violates it." https://t.co/DiAD0MLaC4 pic.twitter.com/FITEXyHyR8 — ABC News (@ABC) February 1, 2019

A reporter asked about the fear of an arms race. Pompeo explained that is what Russia is doing now. There is an arms race, but they are the only ones racing. The treaty is restricting the United States.

The U.S. is prepared to negotiate with Russia and hopes they will come back to the table.

