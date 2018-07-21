US Sends Hundreds of Millions to Afghanistan for Ghosts Who Don’t Exist

In addition to sending a fortune in cash and gold to Iran, the Obama administration arranged to send billions to Afghanistan and much of it goes to their military and police. Special inspector general John Sopko made another startling discovery.

Some of these soldiers and police don’t even exist. At least 300 million dollars goes to salaries of ‘ghosts’ who don’t exist. They use the same fake people to collect our tax dollars as police, soldiers, teachers, doctors and so on.

The money goes into the pockets of the corrupt officials.

“We’ve been raising this concern about ghosts going back a number of years,” Sopko told Sharyl Attkinson of Full Measure.

“Actually I want to say we heard about it from (Afghan President) Ashraf Ghani years ago, before he became president, he warned me about ‘ghosts,’ so we started looking three years ago.”

“What we’re talking about are policemen, Afghan policemen, Afghan military, Afghan civil servants who don’t exist or they have multiple identity cards and we’re paying their salaries,” he explained. “By ‘we’ I mean the United States and the international community. And we started finding out that we had no capacity to measure the number of soldiers, teachers, doctors, military people who we are paying their salaries.”

We pay for schools for students who don’t exist.