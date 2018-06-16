US to Dump UN ‘s Human Rights Council of Random Terror Nations

According to media reports, the U.S. is expected to withdraw from the U.N. Human Rights Council.

An anonymous source told Reuters to expect an “imminent” departure from the global forum for human rights. The U.S. provides the council with billions of dollars and they in turn regularly condemn the U.S. and Israel as human rights abusers.

The relationship between U.S. and the Human Rights Council has been shaky. The U.S. delegation withdrew under George W. Bush but then-President Barack Obama rejoined in 2009.

Last July, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley threatened to withdraw.

In March of 2017, Rex Tillerson threatened to withdraw.

“While it may be the only such organization devoted to human rights, the Human Rights Council requires considerable reform in order for us to continue to participate,” then-secretary of state Tillerson wrote in a letter to nine nonprofit organizations, the hill reported.

The members include human rights abusers

Laughably, members of the Council include Iran, Cuba, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Congo, China, and others. It is these human rights abusers who sit in judgment of other country’s human rights records.

The Council has condemned the U.S. and Israel for their human rights abuses – two tolerant and liberal countries. However, these same critics never notice the beheadings, gay killings, abuse of women by their other members.

The hard-left NAACP continually betrays their own country and goes to the Council to complain about voters’ rights or some other trumped up leftist issue.

They admitted three of the world’s worst abusers

In October 2017, the 47-member Human Rights organization responsible for the “promotion and protection” of global human rights has admitted the world’s worst abusers of its citizens, especially women.

Watchdog groups call them “gross abusers” of human rights: Qatar, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Angola, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Nikki Haley told them in June to stop electing “the world’s worst human rights offenders,” so they did the opposite.

India calls Pakistan the “world terrorism factory”.

These members rape, torture, kill, and sponsor terrorism

One Human Rights Watch study pointed out the DR Congo for example as a place that kills and displaces political opponents. Government agents routinely use rape and extrajudicial killings against the civilian population, Amnesty International said in its latest report.

Congo received 151 ‘yes’ votes in the general assembly. 151!!! This is the world the leftists want to come into the U.S. freely through our open borders.

Amnesty International has documented widespread abuses of workers in Qatar who are building the country’s facilities for the 2022 World Cup in Doha. The group says many migrant workers are subjected to forced labor in conditions that amount to modern-day slavery.

The Pakistani government abuses political prisoners, journalists and especially women, who have little protection from rape or domestic violence in the courts and they are among the best of the unqualified.