US Troops Will Be Allowed to Protect Border Patrol Agents

The White House will announce on Tuesday that active duty troops deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border will be granted the authority to protect Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel from a threat, according to a U.S. official.

Prior to this, the 5900 troops on the border could only act in self-defense.

Active duty troops are prohibited by federal law from performing law enforcement activities unless specifically ordered by Congress or the President.

That was reported by CNN and ABC but not confirmed.

DHS spokesperson Kate Waldman did tell ABC News: “As Secretary Nielsen has said, we will not allow our frontline personnel to be in harm’s way. We will do everything we can to protect those who defend our nation’s sovereignty and secure our border. We appreciate the Department of Defense stepping in to assist the Department of Homeland Security as needed.”

The U.S. port of entry across from Tijuana in San Ysidro, Calif., was closed for three hours early Monday after word got out that migrants gathered in Tijuana in preparation for rushing the border.

Troops will remain at the border until December 15th but that could change depending on needs and requests from DHS and CBP.