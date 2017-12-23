USA Is Expected to Welcome Mentally Ill Migrants Rejected by Australia

WND reported that the Aussies are sending hundreds of mentally ill Muslim migrants to the U.S. The fact that we are in the midst of a worldwide jihad that attracts the mentally ill and the inherently evil, should possibly serve as warning.

The Australian-Afghani who rammed his car into innocent pedestrians and left a young boy fighting for his life is mentally ill according to reports, but aren’t all of the Islamic terrorists, except for the ones that are just plain evil?

The officials won’t release the terrorist’s name but photos have been spread widely.

This immigrant is one the Australians didn’t reject, but we are reportedly getting at least 1,250 of their rejected Muslims – the one that aren’t as mentally fit as he was. Some have already come into the country. The rejects are from Afghanistan and Pakistan along with stateless Rohingya Muslims from Burma and Bangladesh.

The President called it a bad deal but said he’d them anyway for some reason [though that seems to be in doubt]. Instead of taking the best, the U.S takes in Third World criminals and mentally ill rejects. Is that appropriate?

The New York Times reported: “If the U.S. isn’t going to accept people from certain countries, they should make that crystal clear now so Australia can make alternative arrangements,” said Elaine Pearson, the Australia director for Human Rights Watch. “There’s no time to waste — these refugees have acute mental health problems made worse by years of uncertainty and insecurity on Manus and Nauru.”

Well, let’s get the mentally ill over here fast? Especially if they are susceptible to radicalization?

One terror incident was prevented in the Bay Area this week. The would-be terrorist is a disgruntled former Marine who was rejected because he didn’t reveal that he has asthma. What isn’t widely reported is that he converted to Islam and planned the attack in the name of ISIS. He was chanting “Allahu Akbar”.

We have plenty of our own violent, mentally ill terrorist wannabes, and we don’t need to be the world’s caretakers of the world’s mentally ill, but that’s our viewpoint.

The plan was to swap 2500 Christian Costa Ricans, who have a similar ideology to ours, for these people.