Useful Antifa Idiots Attack a Pro-Police Blue Lives Matter Rally in Philly

More officers than demonstrators showed up for the Blue Lives Matter rally that took place at the Liberty Bell Saturday. The pro-police rally drew 400 in support. A small but loud and violent contingent of Communists showed up in an attempt to stop the rally.

After stirring trouble, they tried to blame the police for it.

Antifa are not “counter protesters” as the media is reporting. They are violent Communist Anarchists who are trying to silence all who don’t agree with them, which they say includes classical liberals. These people are insane and dangerous.

What kind of fools show up to attack police supporters rallying peacefully? Why are they not being shut down as they form chapters nationwide? They’re violent subversives. Where’s Sessions?

Watch:



People arrested at the Antifa counter-protest to #BlueLivesMatter march which is on its way to Logan Square @WHYYNews @TayImanAllen has more pic.twitter.com/1aPNPeuT1j — Darryl C. Murphy (@darrylcmurphy) August 25, 2018

The counter protests begin at City Hall going against the #BlueLivesMatter rally at the Liberty bell going on simultaneously @WHYYNews pic.twitter.com/ZbOcQluSMV — Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen) August 25, 2018

the antifa group disrupting traffic has started on Juniper Street @WHYYNews pic.twitter.com/Kag4z1Lexb — Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen) August 25, 2018

ABOLISH ICE — WHICH IS NOW THE MANTRA OF MAINSTREAM DEMOCRATS — IS A COMMUNIST MOVEMENT

Antifascists in Philly shut down a fascist March today. Unfortunately we had 11 arrests occur in the process. Please send bail money to @occupyphl if you can — ABOLISH ICE – PHILLY (@no_ice_PHL) August 25, 2018

VIOLENT COMMUNIST MOVEMENTS TRAIN THE USEFUL IDIOTS TO FALSELY CLAIM POLICE ARE BRUTALIZING THEM

Jail support needed at 21st and Hamilton. Around a dozen protesters arrested and brutalized by policehttps://t.co/EbgyJe4yzt — Philly Socialists ✪ (@phillysocialist) August 25, 2018