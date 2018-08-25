Useful Antifa Idiots Attack a Pro-Police Blue Lives Matter Rally in Philly

By
S.Noble
-
1

More officers than demonstrators showed up for the Blue Lives Matter rally that took place at the Liberty Bell Saturday. The pro-police rally drew 400 in support. A small but loud and violent contingent of Communists showed up in an attempt to stop the rally.

After stirring trouble, they tried to blame the police for it.

Antifa are not “counter protesters” as the media is reporting. They are violent Communist Anarchists who are trying to silence all who don’t agree with them, which they say includes classical liberals. These people are insane and dangerous.

What kind of fools show up to attack police supporters rallying peacefully? Why are they not being shut down as they form chapters nationwide? They’re violent subversives. Where’s Sessions?

Watch:

ABOLISH ICE — WHICH IS NOW THE MANTRA OF MAINSTREAM DEMOCRATS — IS A COMMUNIST MOVEMENT

VIOLENT COMMUNIST MOVEMENTS TRAIN THE USEFUL IDIOTS TO FALSELY CLAIM POLICE ARE BRUTALIZING THEM

1 COMMENT

  2. I think I finally understand why there is such gender confusion among this younger generation. In virtually all these protests the “males” have a physique that more resembles a young girl than a “man”. It is understandable why they are “confused” on “what” they are. Because they don’t have “manly” qualities they believe being a man means acting the tough guy when you “know” you won’t get hit back.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.