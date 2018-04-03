Useful Idiot Jews for Hamas

There is little doubt the Palestinian people in Gaza suffer but it isn’t because of Israelis who also suffer from the constant attacks by their rulers – Hamas. Hamas is causing the suffering of the Palestinian people. Tell that to the useful idiot Jews Geraldo and Bernie who side with Hamas.

Jewish Geraldo for Hamas

Geraldo Rivera, otherwise known as Gerry Rivers, was raised Jewish by his Jewish mother but he took on his father’s Hispanic culture since it was his ticket to fame. He does become Jewish, however, when he is supporting the terrorist group Hamas.

During an interview on The Five where he promoted his new memoir, he said he regretted not backing the Palestinians [Hamas terrorists] in 2002 during the Second Intifada.

“They are an occupied people and I regret chickening out after 2002 and not staying on that story and adding my voice as a Jew, adding my voice to those counseling a two-state solution. It is easy to put them out of sight, out of mind…let them rot…be killed. And keep this thing festering. And I think a lot of our current problems stem from – that’s almost our original sin. Palestine and Israel. I want a two-state solution. I want President Trump to re-energize the peace process.”

The occupation is more the result of their terrorist leaders promoting hate and violence.

In truth, the Palestinians did get a second state – Gaza – and they elected a terror organization, Hamas, to rule over them.

The Second Intifada Jewish Geraldo Supports

The Second Intifada was a terror campaign launched by Yasser Arafat after he rejected Clinton’s offer — a state in the West Bank and Gaza, a capital in East Jerusalem, and control of the mosques on the Temple Mount – basically 99% of what Palestinians wanted. More than a thousand Israelis were murdered, often brutally, in the Second Intifada.

They don’t want peace.

The goal of Hamas is the elimination of the state of Israel. It’s in their charter and it’s never been changed. They still swear to it.

There is rarely a day the terrorists don’t lob bombs into Israel.

Hamas pulled a similar stunt this past week and another Jew, a key politician, jumped right in to condemn Israel.

The Gaza terrorists planned violent “demonstrations” on the border with Israel. The goal was to get Palestinians killed – they’re something like suicide bombers – to win the condemnation of Israel by the international community. It worked and you can blame much of the bad press in the U.S. on none other than another Jewish idiot, Bernie Sanders.

Jewish Socialist Bernie for Hamas

Socialist Sanders had sway over the Democrat platform for 2016 and will have an even bigger impact in 2020. He is setting the Democrats up as anti-Israel.

What happened during the demonstrations is that Hamas sent 20,000 civilians to the border mixed with terrorists with the sole purpose of attacking Israeli soldiers and placing explosives on the border.

Eighteen of these people are dead, and most are Hamas and Islamic Jihadists. That makes Bernie sad.

Sanders went on Twitter and TV to support Hamas’s ruse.

Bernie, ever the fool, doesn’t believe Israel, he believes the terrorists. The terrorists said it was a demonstration so he takes their word for it.

The killing of Palestinian demonstrators by Israeli forces in Gaza is tragic. It is the right of all people to protest for a better future without a violent response. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 31, 2018

His stupidity knows no bounds. He has no understanding and certainly no knowledge of what went on. He loathes Israel. Hamas and Abbas have made it clear there is no peace agreement they will accept.

“Israel overreacted … Gaza is a disaster right now,” says Sen. Bernie Sanders after violent clashes leave at least 17 Palestinians dead and more than 1,400 injured https://t.co/XmxQ2jl9Bx https://t.co/TusYqZhFCa — CNN (@CNN) April 1, 2018