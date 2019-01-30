VA Dem Socialist Has a Bill to Abort Babies Even When a Mom Is In Labor

A Virginia House Democratic Socialist proposed legislation to allow abortions up until the moment of birth. The Founding Fathers would be rolling in their graves, but Andrew Cuomo would be lighting up the Virginia capital.

Republican Todd Gilbert tried to get some straight answers from the Democrat proposing the bill, but she was cagey and evasive. He then asked her directly, “Where it’s obvious a woman is about to give birth (when she is dilated for instance), would that be a point at which she could still request an abortion?”

Democrat Kathy Tran said, “My bill would allow that, yes.”

Just like Cuomo’s bill, and it’s murder.

Can you imagine a woman about to give birth screaming to kill her baby? Then a doctor would be compelled to kill the baby. How is that protecting doctors? These abortion activists don’t even know when they are committing murder.

Tran is a Socialist, a Democratic Socialist like Bernie Sanders and Nicolas Maduro.

On her campaign website, she wrote, “Kathy will oppose any attempt by politicians to interfere in a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body. She will fight against any proposed legislation that would impose medically unnecessary restrictions on reproductive health care providers or limit the ability of a woman to make the best decision for her health with her doctor.”

She was serious, but killing a baby about to be born has nothing to do with a woman’s health. It simply gives her the right to murder a child who will be born no matter what.

Watch:

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISTS ARE COMMUNISTS

The Epoch Times gives a quick summary of what the Democratic Socialists are as a party They have fooled a lot of sincere, idealistic young Americans into thinking they are creating a better America. An excerpt:

DSA claims to be working for an America that looks more like Scandinavia—yet it harbors many members loyal to Cuba, China, and even the old Eastern Bloc.

In fact, the rapidly growing Marxist organization has many serious communists in leadership positions—including convicted East German spy Kurt Stand, who was a long-time DSA national leader even before he was forced to serve a prison sentence for his role in passing U.S. secrets to East Germany’s Stasi secret police. (His ex-wife, Theresa Squillacote, who worked in the Pentagon, was also sent to prison).

Stand was released in 2012 and has since assumed a leadership role in the Metro Washington DSA.

East Germany was known officially as the German Democratic Republic. DSA is just as “Democratic” as was Stand’s beloved Stalinist East Germany.

Read more about the history and how they infiltrated the field of education, journalism, the churches, entertainment, labor unions, civic organizations, and mainstream political parties in lieu of a violent revolution here…

Democratic Socialists are Communists and they’re soulless.