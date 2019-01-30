VA Governor’s View of Aborting Babies Born Alive Will Blow Your Mind

During an interview with Washington, D.C. radio station WTOP, the host asked far-left Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) about a controversial new abortion bill that would lift the ban on third-trimester abortions in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The governor went further in answering the question.

The law was put forward by Kathy Tran this week, a Democratic Socialist [Communist] in the Virginia legislature. Her bill to abort babies to the very moment of birth caused a harsh response from Republicans. She didn’t explain how the baby would be killed, but Governor Northam did explain from his perspective. It could be a post-birth abortion.

The Virginia GOP put up the video where Tran says her bill allows the murder of babies as the mother is giving birth.

Watch:

The WTOP host asked Northam where he stood on allowing these abortions. Even as a woman is dilating and is minutes or hours away from giving birth, he supports it.

Northam responded by going further and discussing the post-birth abortion. “If a mother is in labor – I can tell you exactly what would happen – the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and mother.”

In other words, Northam is saying the child would be born. Then the mother and physician would decide if the baby would be allowed to live.

Northam said Kathy Tran’s measure was blown out of proportion. That is what Democrats think about abortion of a fully-developed baby whether it’s just before or after birth. These are the same people who won’t damage a hair on a cat’s head.

Virginia is being redistricted as we speak to kick Republicans out of the legislature, just as they did in New York. Hillary Clinton’s lawyer is behind it.

The recently-passed New York-Cuomo abortion bill allows children born alive to be left to die, and this bill would do the same as Virginia’s law. He frames it as a case of not resuscitating the baby, but we know what he means, don’t we? It’s what Kermit Gosnell went to jail in part for doing — killing born alive babies.

This is murder and Democrats are not only okay with it, but they’re also advocating for it.

Watch: