Vague Gun Confiscation Laws Are Being Passed in State After State

“As of oligarchy so of tyranny … Both mistrust the people, and therefore deprive them of their arms.” Aristotle, Politics, Book 5, part x

After the horrific mass shooting in a Florida school, few appear to be examining all the outright failures of the school, the sheriff, the courts and all the others who came in contact with the dangerous criminal Nikolas Cruz. What they are looking at instead is gun confiscation in state after state.

GUN CONFISCATION

CNN reports that Governor Rick Scott of Florida is pushing a “Violent Threat Restraining Order” similar to California’s Gun Violence Restraining Orders. It would allow for secure court orders to confiscate firearms following a family member’s complaint.

It’s called a ref flag law.

Similar bills are being passed in Oregon and Vermont. On Wednesday, the Vermont Senate approved its version, S 221. In Rhode Island the bill is H 7688. the bills are similar to California, Washington State and Connecticut.

A similar bill is being recommended in New York by Chuck Schumer.

Even red states like Kansas, where SB 431 has been submitted, are considering possibly unconstitutional bills.

Governor Kasich wants a similar bill as does Indiana.

Minnesota is pushing HF 3022, a wholly unreasonable and all-encompassing law that guts the Second Amendment.

The problem is these laws are vague and often violate due process rights. They are frequently enacted on the word of one person. It’s very difficult for a person to get the rights and guns back because it’s an expensive legal process with the burden of proof on the gun owner. There is usually little proof presented to take the guns.

In New York, Cuomo order guns confiscated from people who simply took medications for anxiety.

During their 2017 Annual Meeting, the ABA House of Delegates adopted Resolution 118B, which “urges governments to enact statutes, rules, or regulations authorizing courts to issue gun violence restraining orders, including ex parte orders.”

The ex parte aspect of the resolution means the ABA is pushing confiscation orders that can be issued without any input from the gun owner.

Lindsey Graham wants a federal red flag law and is writing one with far-left Senator Blumenthal.

The left does not believe the Second Amendment is a right, but rather a privilege.

What other Amendments are “privileges” The left sees the government as supreme and our freedoms – “privileges” – come from them, depending on how the collective feels about it.

WE ARE ONE VOTE AWAY FROM LOSING OUR SECOND AMENDMENT RIGHTS

In the District of Columbia vs. Heller case, the Second Amendment was saved by only one vote.

In his dissenting opinion on the Heller case, anti-gun crusader Justice Stevens wrote, …there is no indication that the Framers of the Amendment intended to enshrine the common-law right of self-defense in the Constitution.

He further wrote that there was not so much as a whisper that the right secured by the Amendment bore any relation to private use or possession of weapons for activities like hunting or personal self-defense.

He added that the Amendment does not confer upon individuals any “self-defense” right disconnected from service in a state militia.

Throughout his dissent, his argument is for collective rights over individual rights. He used the Second Amendment and the Constitution, which guarantees our right to bear arms, as evidence as to why we do not have the right. He has said at other times, we have the right to call 911.

A second case was equally important. In McDonald v. City of Chicago on June 28, 2010, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled (5–4) that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms,” applies to state and local governments as well as to the federal government.