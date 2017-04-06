Valerie Jarrett says we should take Susan Rice at her word because she is a woman of the highest integrity. In fact, we should thank her for keeping us safe.
Until now, Jarret has been relatively quiet on the Rice story. Barack Obama has been eerily silent. Is he still in Tahiti? What’s he up to?
Jarrett is out and speaking now.
@AmbassadorRice -An outstanding public servant w/ the highest integrity & character. We should thank her for working 24-7 to keep us safe. https://t.co/ebAPGQ1XaU
“Susan [Rice] thought for her reputation and peace of mind it was important to just go out and speak the truth,” @vj44 told @ZerlinaMaxwell. pic.twitter.com/g1VbIaSsq0
We took a screenshot in case she deletes the tweet. It’s not necessary to thank Rice as she says. Rice is no national security expert, she’s a political appointee who will only say and do what is politically expedient.
We covered some of Rice’s lies earlier and that can be read on this link. Why should we take her at her word? She’s proven she’s a liar.
Just another brainwashed, cocoa drinking, coloring book crayon using, needing a SAFE place, liberal that is WRONG… She has been caught in too many lies already, and I am sure there will be more yet to come. Just wondering if she will take the fall or squeal like a pig on others to get leniency… Either way it shows that OBUMBA was involved….
Valerie Jarrett is just as much a liar as is Susan Rice! Obama’s crew of liars will stick together come hell or high water. I trust neither of them any farther than I can spit upwind!