Valerie Jarrett says we should take Susan Rice at her word because she is a woman of the highest integrity. In fact, we should thank her for keeping us safe.

Until now, Jarret has been relatively quiet on the Rice story. Barack Obama has been eerily silent. Is he still in Tahiti? What’s he up to?

Jarrett is out and speaking now.

@AmbassadorRice -An outstanding public servant w/ the highest integrity & character. We should thank her for working 24-7 to keep us safe. https://t.co/ebAPGQ1XaU — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) April 5, 2017

“Susan [Rice] thought for her reputation and peace of mind it was important to just go out and speak the truth,” @vj44 told @ZerlinaMaxwell. pic.twitter.com/g1VbIaSsq0 — SiriusXMPolitics (@SXMPolitics) April 5, 2017

We took a screenshot in case she deletes the tweet. It’s not necessary to thank Rice as she says. Rice is no national security expert, she’s a political appointee who will only say and do what is politically expedient.

We covered some of Rice’s lies earlier and that can be read on this link. Why should we take her at her word? She’s proven she’s a liar.