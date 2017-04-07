Valerie Jarrett’s Friend is a Candidate for Reince Priebus’s Job If He’s Fired

Reince Priebus might be on his way out as the President’s Chief of Staff and one of the names coming up as a possible replacement is Dina Habib Powell. She is currently the U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy.

According to Politico, the 46-year-old Goldman Sachs executive is being considered as a replacement for Reince Priebus, Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff.

Dina Habib Powell, 43, a former executive with Goldman Sachs, is the first Arab-American to join the Trump White House but the fourth Goldman Sachs employee which includes Steve Bannon who also might be on his way out because of his arguments with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and adviser.

According to Politico, Powell has a strong personal relationship with Valerie Jarrett, one of the closest advisors to Barack Obama. Jarrett, who was born in Iran, and is widely rumored to be the architect of the Iran Nuclear Deal, reportedly has moved into Obama’s home in Washington, D.C. to lead a resistance movement against Trump’s efforts to reverse his predecessor’s foreign and domestic policies. She is a friend of Ivanka Trump’s and is her woman in the White House.

She’s also close to Gene Sperling, a former economic adviser. Republicans who have worked with Powell before have offered nothing but praise for her, including former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice.

“Dina is one of the most capable people I know. She is creative and committed,” Susan Rice told Politico. “She did crucial work for me at the State Department where we were trying to be more effective in outreach to the Muslim world and to empower women. Because of her own background as a woman of Egyptian descent she was a cultural ambassador — absolutely an essential member of my team.”

Arianna Huffington, founder of the left-leaning news website The Huffington Post, said in January that the White House would be lucky to have Powell.

Washington Post journalist Robert Costa reported that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump operate ruthlessly according to comments he made on Laura Ingraham’s radio show Thursday.

“No one wants to go against Jared or Ivanka,” Costa said. “Now you have Ivanka Trump inside of the West Wing, she’s a federal employee, so there a constant presence in the Oval Office around the president,” Costa continued.

“They really operate quietly but with some ruthlessness around the administration, having their fingerprints on all aspects of foreign, diplomatic relations, domestic policy,” Costa said.

Bannon is said to be sparring with Kushner frequently and might be the reason Bannon is losing influence.

“Some of Bannon’s friends tell me he’s very frustrated at times with the New York wing of the White House,” said Costa, referring to moderates like Kushner. “The president has instincts that are populist and nationalist,” Costa stressed. However, “he’s susceptible to influence,” Costa continued.

“While he likes Bannon, and his instinct is to go with Bannon, when he has Kushner, Gary Cohn, and Dina Powell, and others around him within the Oval Office every hour he is not always moving in that [populist] direction,” Costa explained.

Costa believes their influence will only increase because Trump is family-oriented in business.

Ivanka recently reached out to the President of Planned Parenthood and other women who are far away from being conservative.