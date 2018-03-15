Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Jr., has reportedly filed for divorce. They have been married 12 years and have five children. The divorce is uncontested. This comes after a scare that sent her to the hospital.

Last month, Vanessa was taken to the hospital after receiving a letter containing a white powder that was later deemed to be non-hazardous, New York City police told Fox News.

According to NBC News, law enforcement officials revealed on February 13 that the letter was addressed to Don Jr. It read, “You are an awful, awful person. I am surprised that your father lets you speak on TV.”

Problems Began Before the Presidency

The 40-year old model-actress filed for divorce from her 39-year old husband in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday. She is not asking for full custody of the children.

Page Six reported Wednesday that the couple has been struggling with marital problems.

Speculation about a rift began when Vanessa was a no-show to her father-in-law’s State of the Union address, an occasion that drew Trump Jr.’s younger brother Eric, and his wife, Lara, as well as their half-sister, Tiffany Trump.

A source who sometimes socializes with the couple told PEOPLE just prior to the filling: “I heard for a while they have been living separate lives… Even before all this Trump presidency stuff started they weren’t good and their marriage was strained.”