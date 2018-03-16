Vanessa Trump Hires a Criminal Defense Attorney

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. in Manhattan Supreme Court Thursday. They are the parents of five young children. They both say the divorce will be friendly.

Page Six reports that the couple issued a joint statement: “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

If the divorce is friendly, it is curious that Vanessa Trump hired a criminal defense attorney to represent her. Court papers show her lawyer, White Plains, NY-based lawyer David Feureisen, is known for getting an accused murderer out of prison.

Both Vanessa and Donald Jr. claimed the divorce was not acrimonious.

This divorce comes as Special Counsel Robert Mueller is subpoenaing records from the Trump organization. Perhaps she is anticipating interviews with Mueller since her husband is an executive of the Trump organization.

Mueller is ruthless and he could go after anyone with the name Trump or who has any ties to Trump during his witch hunt.

If nothing else, there has been tremendous pressure on this family. Mrs. Trump was said to be upset by the constant media scrutiny of the family.

Only last month, Vanessa Trump opened an envelope with a white powder that included a threatening message. The powder was not dangerous but she and others with her had to be temporarily hospitalized.

The paperwork in the divorce does not list a lawyer for Donald Jr. or a reason she filed for divorce.