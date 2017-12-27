Vanity Fair Mock-Bashes Hillary Clinton Into the New Year

Vanity Fair put out a video mocking Hillary Clinton which didn’t sit well with the left, but which did send a message — don’t run for president again1

The anti-Hillary video is titled, “Six New Year’s Resolutions for Hillary Clinton. Vanity Fair’s Hive editors make six New Year’s resolutions for Hillary Clinton in 2018.”

“It’s time to start working on your sequel to your book What Happened: What the Hell Happened?.” “Get someone on your tech staff to disable autofill on your iPhone so that typing in “F” doesn’t become “Form Exploratory Committee for 2020″.” “You know on Anderson Cooper you were telling him about alternate nostril breathing? You seem really adept. You should try teaching a class.” “Take more photos in the woods. How else are you going to meet unsuspecting hikers?” “Take up a new hobby in the new year. Volunteer work, knitting, improv comedy, literally anything that’ll keep you from running again.” “To finally put away your James Comey voodoo doll. Now we all know you think that James Comey cost you the election–and he might have–but so did a handful of other things. It’s a year later and time to move on.”

At the end, three of them say, “So cheers to you Hillary Clinton.” “Cheers to you, Hillary.” “Cheers to you, Hillary.”

Maybe it’s time for Hillary Clinton to take up a new hobby in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sbE78rA5At — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 23, 2017

The responses are what you would expect: Hillary’s fans were livid, Bernie’s were livid, and everyone else was lived – with a few exceptions. The left has been nothing but livid since they lost the election.